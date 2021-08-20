Bilander Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Quiet Period Will End on August 25th

Bilander Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TWCBU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, August 25th. Bilander Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

TWCBU stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Bilander Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

