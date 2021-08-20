Gores Holdings VII, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 23rd (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Gores Holdings VII’s (NASDAQ:GSEVU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 23rd. Gores Holdings VII had issued 48,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $480,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEVU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. Gores Holdings VII has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSEVU. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 11.3% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,376,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after buying an additional 240,748 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 604,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 214,400 shares during the last quarter.

