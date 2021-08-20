Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 25th (OTCMKTS:KCACU)

Kensington Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KCACU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 25th. Kensington Capital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:KCACU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34.

