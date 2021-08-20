Good Works II Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on August 23rd (NASDAQ:GWIIU)

Good Works II Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GWIIU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. Good Works II Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Good Works II Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

GWIIU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Good Works II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

