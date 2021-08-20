Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,871,400 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 3,745,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBTC opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.16. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

