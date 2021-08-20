Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €51.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.75 ($55.00).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE stock opened at €33.45 ($39.35) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50-day moving average is €33.55.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.