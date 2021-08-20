Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €40.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SZG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.35 ($36.88).

SZG opened at €30.86 ($36.31) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 12-month high of €35.08 ($41.27).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

