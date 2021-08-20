Barclays Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €140.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €139.38 ($163.98).

LEG stock opened at €137.75 ($162.06) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €128.49.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

