Berenberg Bank Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.00 ($55.29).

NOEJ stock opened at €42.70 ($50.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The business’s 50 day moving average is €44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.35.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

