Berenberg Bank Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.00 ($55.29).

NOEJ stock opened at €42.70 ($50.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The business’s 50 day moving average is €44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.35.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

