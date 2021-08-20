Contrasting Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) & Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Verastem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $70,000.00 11,734.47 -$73.81 million ($2.42) -8.80 Verastem $88.52 million 5.19 -$67.73 million ($0.44) -5.77

Verastem has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verastem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verastem has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Verastem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Verastem 0 0 4 0 3.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $36.25, suggesting a potential upside of 70.19%. Verastem has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 149.34%. Given Verastem’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verastem is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Verastem shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Verastem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Verastem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -50.33% -46.56% Verastem -47.93% -35.48% -24.43%

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals beats Verastem on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly. The firm is also developing other oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for neuroendocrine tumors and hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease. The company was founded by R. Scott Struthers, Yun-Fei Zhu and Stephen F. Betz in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.