Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Omeros in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Wedbush also issued estimates for Omeros’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04.

OMER has been the subject of several other research reports. WBB Securities raised their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $860.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.78. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 61.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Omeros by 105,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 172,702 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

