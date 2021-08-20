Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.65). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20).

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $631,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

