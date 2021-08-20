Digitex (DGTX) Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Digitex has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $2.16 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Digitex coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00861975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00106312 BTC.

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

