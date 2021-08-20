Oppenheimer Comments on STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.84.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSKN. 22NW LP purchased a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

