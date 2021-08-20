KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

NYSE TME opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

