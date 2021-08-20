Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases 8 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Luke Jensen purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,804 ($23.57) per share, for a total transaction of £144.32 ($188.56).

Luke Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Luke Jensen purchased 11,251 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, for a total transaction of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,897.50 ($24.79) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £14.25 billion and a PE ratio of -95.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,880.64. Ocado Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCDO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,548.33 ($33.29).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

