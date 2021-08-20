Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lightning eMotors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

