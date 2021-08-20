U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for U.S. Century Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of U.S. Century Bank stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. U.S. Century Bank has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

