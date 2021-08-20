Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €120.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €131.44 ($154.63).

Shares of HLAG opened at €208.40 ($245.18) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €191.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12 month high of €230.20 ($270.82). The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

