BMO Capital Markets Raises Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$13.25

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NXR.UN stock opened at C$8.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$945.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.60. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$1.09 and a 12-month high of C$2.35.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.