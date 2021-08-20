Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €18.90 by Kepler Capital Markets

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €18.90 ($22.24) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.88 ($25.74).

Shares of ARL opened at €20.38 ($23.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.34. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 52 week high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -16.17.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

