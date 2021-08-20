Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Jamf alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on JAMF. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

JAMF stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.48.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $42,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,638,178 shares of company stock worth $318,113,469.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,882,000 after acquiring an additional 596,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 5,263.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 501,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,614,000.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jamf (JAMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.