Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on G1A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.29 ($42.69).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €37.95 ($44.65) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €39.73 ($46.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is €35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.83.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

