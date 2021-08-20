Oraichain Token (ORAI) Trading 34.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for about $9.77 or 0.00020713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $19.97 million and approximately $833,872.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.02 or 0.00865165 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00106354 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

