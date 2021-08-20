renBTC Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $47,046.92 or 0.99758185 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $648.72 million and $9.37 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renBTC has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.02 or 0.00865165 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00106354 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 13,789 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

