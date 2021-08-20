MAN (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) Shares Down 1.8%

MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) shares fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from MAN’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.11%.

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

