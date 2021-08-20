Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 13,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 38,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 million, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Ceapro alerts:

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.