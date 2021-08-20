NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.22 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.460 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.85.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.82. The stock had a trading volume of 170,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,036. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 52-week low of $209.26 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

