Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,905 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.61. 8,585,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,129,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $158.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

