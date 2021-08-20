Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 436,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.