WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.10 and last traded at $121.78. Approximately 11,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 17,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.61.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 874.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 7,983.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

