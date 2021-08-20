Xiotri (XIOT) Hits Market Cap of $632,223.10

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Xiotri has a total market cap of $632,223.10 and $7,403.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for $143.10 or 0.00303866 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00861975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00106312 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

