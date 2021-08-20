Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,275 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,958,000 after buying an additional 118,741 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

DG stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

