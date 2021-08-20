Rivetz (RVT) Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $288,539.08 and $4.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rivetz

Rivetz is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

