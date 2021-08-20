Aeron Trading Down 19.2% Over Last Week (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $8,692.46 and $65,134.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.05 or 0.00859455 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00106226 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

