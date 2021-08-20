Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.39 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.92. 37,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,897. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 17.89%.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $37,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,624,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,093 shares of company stock valued at $281,592. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

