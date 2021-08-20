HARD Protocol (HARD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $74.33 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $83.12 million and approximately $74.33 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00142932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00150614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,182.45 or 1.00113567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.57 or 0.00907226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.70 or 0.06668304 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,625,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

