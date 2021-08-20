Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,423 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,477 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $10.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $637.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $303.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $602.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $642.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

