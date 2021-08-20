Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading 1.3% Higher

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €14.08 ($16.56) and last traded at €14.02 ($16.49). 52,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.84 ($16.28).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTK. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Takkt in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $919.86 million and a P/E ratio of 21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €13.90.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

