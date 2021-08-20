Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Shares Down 0.4%

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.57). Approximately 81,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 332,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 351.50 ($4.59).

OCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £625.10 million and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 356.05.

In related news, insider David Till acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £25,130 ($32,832.51).

About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

