FTAC Parnassus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTPA) Trading Down 0.2%

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.72. 622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80.

Get FTAC Parnassus Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $17,265,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,440,000.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.