Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 196,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.73. 1,922,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.21 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

