Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 234,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,796,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 57.9% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $441.79. 4,802,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,655. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $449.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

