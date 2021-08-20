PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $6,792.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,041.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.70 or 0.06837958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $655.63 or 0.01393724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.59 or 0.00373270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00141169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00564569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00338308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00312913 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,560,745 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.