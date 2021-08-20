GoNetwork Achieves Market Capitalization of $134,120.93 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $134,120.93 and $49,640.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoNetwork has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,985.75 or 0.99880843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00040747 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00076137 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001158 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010468 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

