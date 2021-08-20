Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.950-$3.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$4.02 billion.

Shares of Triple-S Management stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,811. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55. Triple-S Management has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $555.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Triple-S Management stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Triple-S Management worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.