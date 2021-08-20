Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 1.9% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $46,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,419,000 after buying an additional 875,666 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 96.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 62.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,807,000 after buying an additional 520,646 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,096,000 after buying an additional 475,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

ADI traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,441,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

