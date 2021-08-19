Shaker Investments LLC OH Invests $206,000 in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CarLotz, Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

