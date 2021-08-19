Pamp Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Pamp Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a market cap of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.36 or 0.00862323 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047313 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

