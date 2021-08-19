Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $18.60. 3,610,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,336. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

